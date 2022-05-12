LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Tough choice — Amie Bishop or Amy Garland

Editor’s note: This week we are launching Live Music’s new format. The day is listed first, followed by the city and the venues listed alphabetically and then the performers. A venue’s contact information is listed in its first reference only.

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8-11 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock

6-8 p.m.: Markus Pearson

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: Patrick Sweany ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Momentary Green, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

7:30 p.m.: Old Crow Medicine Show, with Brittany Spencer ($20-$48)

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: The Kyle Thompson Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A | (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway

6-8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison St.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: The Joe Stamm Band ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

6-10 p.m: Private Practice

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal & Craft

8-11 p.m.: Brian Mullen; 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. King Akeem

◼️ Crossing at Angel Court, East End Park, 1040 Angel Court

6-8 p.m.: Marcus Sugg

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com

9 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Hayefield

◼️ Old State House, 300 W. Markham St.; (501) 324-9351; OldStateHouse.com

5-8 p.m.: Runaway Planet

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 823-0090; revroom.com

9:30 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($12 advance; $15 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz ($10; $8 advance standing room, $10 day of show standing room)

◼️ Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St.; (501) 379-8668; stonesthrowbeer.com

7-9 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

8 p.m.: Go for Gold

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: The Amy Garland Band ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

7 p.m.: “Dogtown Throwdown” + Black River Pearl (Free - outdoors show)

◼️ Spectators, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0909; spectatorsgrillandpub.com

8-11 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Mulehead

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m.: The Felony Brothers and Kish Moody

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave., SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Roots to Branches

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Don Tucker Band

◼️ Kings Live Music; 1020 Front St., (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Lane Long & Friends

◼️ Skinny J’s

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7-10 p.m.: JT Lee

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: Jon Wolfe $15 advance; $18 day of show

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

5-9 p.m.: Bad Habit

◼️ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

6-10 p.m.: Private Practice

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: John Jordan

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 1158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7 p.m.: Aiden Johnson & Braden Watts

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1221 ½ E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64) (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Josh Stewart

10 p.m.-2 a.m.: DJ 501

◼️ Fassler Hall

8 p.m.: Zach McKenzie

◼️ Rev Room

8:30 p.m.: Jon Wolfe, with opener the Mike Johnson Band; $15 advance ($20 reserved seating); $18 day of show.

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Heather Linn & The Deacons, $5

◼️ Vino’s

7 p.m.: Andrew Cheatuhm with opener Locrian, $10

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Spotlights, Colour Design and Whether, $12

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

7 p.m.: “Dogtown Throwdown” with The Big Dam Horns – Free outdoor show

MAUMELLE

◼️ Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive; (501) 803-4898; luckysmaumelle.com

9 p.m.: Dreading Monday

SHERWOOD

◼️ Casa Mexicana, 4091 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 833-2787

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Chue & The Dudes

BRYANT

◼️ The Copper Mule Table & Tap, 3348 Main St., Suite 600; (501) 213-0379

6:30 p.m.: Chris Johns

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-1151

8 p.m.: Saving for Tuesday

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (702) 379-6632

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-11:3o p.m.: Hayefield

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 18; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde

Greg “Big Papa” Binns travels to El Dorado on Saturday for a 7 p.m. show at Mulekick at MAD on beautiful Union Square downtown. (Democrat-Gazette file/Cary Jenkins)

Cary Jenkins EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at Mad

7 p.m.: Big Papa Binns

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m. to midnight: Kimberly & Mason

◼️ Padrino’s, 1609 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

8 p.m.: Conjunto Tierra Blanca & Grupo Realesa

◼️ Oaklawn, Pop’s Lounge

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Private Practice

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7 p.m.: Mason Halstead

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino’s

7 p.m.: Body Box, Vatican, Scorched Earth and Open Kasket $15

◼️ Whitewater Tavern

5 p.m.: Earl & Them, $10

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6 p.m.: The Help!

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9 p.m.: Thelma and the Sleaze with Adam Faucett $10

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Adam Carroll and Chris Carroll, $20

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

Whiskey Myers, along with The Read Southall Band & The Weathered Souls perform Sept. 23 at the First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, and tickets $45-$65, went on sale May 6 at Ticketmaster. For more information, call (501) 514-1717.

◼️ Robert Earl Keen brings his “Farewell to 40 Years on the Road Tour” for a performance at 7 p.m. July 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Little Rock, and tickets, $39-$79, went on sale May 6 at Ticketmaster and (501) 244-8800.

◼️ Zach Williams, along with Ben Fuller, performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, and tickets, $23.75-$199.75, go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster and the arena box office.

◼️ Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight perform “A Friendsgiving Event” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Theatre at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, and tickets, $79.75-$125.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

◼️ Hillsong UNITED, TobyMac, JohnnySwim, TAYA and Social Club Misfits the “All This Future Summer Festival” – perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, $29.75-$99.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at the box offices of the Walmart AMP and the Walton Arts Center.







