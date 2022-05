Stuttgart, 1911: "Hope you have had some rain, we have had plenty and the corn is good. Tell Pa, Howell has his ground plowed and his corn is good." The Cotton Belt depot, built in the early 1900s for $50,000, was razed in the years after the town's last passenger train left the station in 1959.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203