Blues tame Wild for series victory

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Thursday night in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control of the game.

Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series since defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

The Blues will travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche in Game 1 of the second round. The date and time had not yet been announced.

Matt Dumba scored in the third period for the Wild, who hit three posts in the game, including two in the third.

After losing Games 4 and 5 and facing a must-win, Wild coach Dean Evason started Cam Talbot over Marc-Andre Fleury in goal. Talbot, who finished the regular season on a 13-0-3 run, made 22 saves.

Leddy gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 5:01 left in the first period. It was the first goal by a Blues defenseman in the series.

Binnington helped the Blues overcome a shaky start in the first by erasing several quality Wild chances coming off turnovers. He also got help from his post on Marcus Foligno's shot.

O'Reilly's power-play goal gave the Blues a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. Brayden Schenn set up the one-timer from the slot with a perfect pass from behind the net.

Bozak cleaned up a rebound off Alexei Toropchenko's shot to extend St. Louis' advantage later in the second. Toropchenko created the chance by getting around Mats Zuccarello while driving to the net.

Tarasenko's power-play goal with 1:24 left in the second made it 4-0. It was his fourth goal in the last two games.

LIGHTNING 4,

MAPLE LEAFS 3 (OT)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in overtime, giving Tampa Bay a victory over Toronto and forcing Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second consecutive game and trailed 3-2 entering the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 following a loss over the past three postseasons.

John Tavares scored twice in the last 34 seconds of the second period to put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2. Auston Matthews also had a goal for Toronto, which has been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons and is winless in its last eight close-out games.

Jack Campbell stopped 32 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years.

Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.

BRUINS 5,

HURRICANES 2

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots to lead Boston past Carolina and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.

The home team has won all six games in the series so far -- an edge for Carolina, which will host Game 7 on Saturday.

Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, and Erik Haula and Derek Forbort added third-period goals before Curtis Lazar backhanded the puck into the empty net with 4:17 to play.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes, who have won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6.

St. Louis Blues' Tyler Bozak (21) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello (36) and goalie Cam Talbot (33) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) and Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon (46) vie for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy (12) works the puck against St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



Minnesota Wild's Frederick Gaudreau (89) shoots the puck against St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) works the puck against St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)



Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway (18) moves the puck as St. Louis Blues' Robert Bortuzzo (41) defends behind the Blues' goal during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

