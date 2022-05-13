Calendar 5-13-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds voters of upcoming dates in preparation for the primary election: Early voting underway at the courthouse Friday, May 13, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 14, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County. May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations). Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Friday, May 13

Women's Commission meets in Lake Village today

The Arkansas Women's Commission will meet at the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership at Lake Village at 1 p.m. today. Mellie Bridewell, president and chief executive officer of the health partnership, is a member of the commission. Details: women.arkansas.gov or watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGY7pg-74MkcBVM1dcW8GcQ.

Wear Green Friday set

The Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas invites the public to attend "Wear Green Friday Day" to commemorate No Menthol Sunday, a national day of observance May 15. A press conference will be held at the State Capitol, second floor Rotunda, on Friday, at 10 a.m. and people are urged to wear green. Details: Katherine Donald, executive director for the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, kdonald@arfreshair.com.

UAM plans commencement

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) will hold its spring commencement in two ceremonies May 13 in the Steelman Field House at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release. The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences, the School of Nursing, the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Division of General Studies. The 2 p.m. ceremony will include the School of Arts and Humanities, the School of Business, the School of Computer Information Systems and the School of Education. Commencement will be livestreamed on YouTube. Details: www.uamont.edu or the Office of Academic Affairs, (870) 460-1033.

ASC presents Gaming

Unplugged

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' Black Box Theater will host ART WORKS Presents: Gaming Unplugged from 6-8 p.m. May 13. Community members 16 and older can join ASC's Game Master Rhodes Daigle for challenges and fan favorite games. Collaborate with fellow audience members for a chance to win bragging rights and prizes. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. ART WORKS Presents is sponsored by Double Header.

SEARK graduation set

Southeast Arkansas College will conduct its commencement for spring 2022 at 7 p.m. May 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: https://seark.edu.

Beginning Friday, May 13

Graduation dates set

Area graduations are being held. These include Friday, May 13: Southeast Arkansas College, 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center; Tuesday, May 17: Dollarway High School, 6 p.m., UAPB's H.O. Clemmons Arena; Wednesday, May 18: Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, noon, school gymnasium; and Friday, May 20: Pine Bluff High School, 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Saturday, May 14

Forward Fest includes food, music, more

The 2022 Forward Fest will feature food, live entertainment, car show, fishing derby, bake off, art contest and more May 14 in various locations at Pine Bluff. The festival will culminate with a concert at the Regional Park Amphitheater. This year's event is free to attend and has been reimagined by organizers as a festival with all-inclusive activities for the entire family, according to a news release. Events include: beginning at 6:30 am. -- The Down in the Delta Fishing Derby at Lake Saracen; 7 a.m. --Arkansas River Bass & Catfish Blowout in Regional Park; 11 a.m. -- Divine 9 Kickball tournament at Townsend Park; 2-5 p.m. -- The Forward Fest Car Show at Harbor Oaks, located in Regional Park; beginning at 6 p.m. -- the concert at the Regional Park Amphitheater includes the PC Band, the Hamiltones, Ana Popovic, Keke Wyatt, and a Grammy award winning legend, Bobby Rush, as the headliner. Details: forwardfestpinebluff.com or goforwardpinebluff.org.

Neighborhood outreach set

A neighborhood outreach event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Ed Brown Baseball Field, 3098 W. 34th Ave. The event will include free food, games, giveaways and other activities. The sponsors are local churches, pastors and the city of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food from 9-11 a.m. May 14 in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. Financial support for this program can be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Pilgrim church to open

pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on May 14 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

ASC announces Whimsical Makeup session

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Amber Robinson in a beginner hands-on theater makeup tutorial. The tutorial, based on the animals in Disney's "Cinderella," will be held from 1-3 p.m. May 14 during the Second Saturday Family FunDay. ASC encourages participants to come in pairs to practice different makeup techniques on each other during the workshop.

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Sunday, May 15

Reynolds Chapel observes Women's Day

Reynolds Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 706 S. Cypress St., will host its annual Mission/Women's Day program at 2 p.m. May 15. The guest speaker will be Earnestine Murphy of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. Everyone is invited to attend.

Women appear in

STRONGER THAN event

Area women will appear on the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission's STRONGER THAN online project at 6 p.m. Sunday. To see the national observance, visit https://smogomedia.live. The community is invited to join the commission for STRONGER THAN, a 2022 celebration of women from history through today who have and continue to overcome challenges and obstacles in spite of their circumstances, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, May 15

New Community hosts revival

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to revival at 7 p.m. on the following dates with these pastors: Sunday, David Jones of Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ; Monday, Antionyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center; and Tuesday, Patrick Lockett, apostle of New Community.

Through Tuesday, May 17

Absentee applications

available

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the courthouse has absentee ballot applications available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if residents would like to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application, according to a news release. May 17 is the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. Voters must return the completed application to the county clerk's office in person; by mail -- Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque Street, Suite 101, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71601; by fax -- (870) 541-5324; or by scanning and emailing -- jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Beginning Tuesday, May 17

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Game on Main in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main every other Tuesday from 3:30-6 p.m. May 17, 31. Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to this new, biweekly program where they will have space to socialize with friends, finish homework and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Monopoly and chess, according to a news release. Game on Main is facilitated by Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle. Game on Main is a free community program and no registration is required. For details, contact Rhodes at rdaigle@asc701.org.

Wednesday, May 18

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, May 19

City to announce summer events

The city of Pine Bluff will host a "Dive into Summer" Community Meeting at 6 p.m. May 19 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. The community is invited to attend and find out about various summer activities for children. There will be an overview of many summer programs and on-site registrations will be available, according to a news release. Other highlights will include an introduction of the "Each One, Reach One" City of Pine Bluff Mentorship Program, The Pine Bluff Promise, a savings program plan, along with health literacy educational updates and an introduction of the CARTI Cancer Center to the community. Organizations interested in showcasing their summer programs for children should contact the mayor's office to reserve a table by May 13. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Waterfowler Hall of Fame

reschedules event

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until May 19. The event will be held at the Chenal Country Club at Little Rock and will include a pre-dinner reception from 6-7 p.m., live music, a live auction and a local flare spread. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com. Additional information and sponsorship opportunities are also available on the website.

Friday, May 20

Art league to host event for Inis Ray

The Pine Bluff Art League (PBAL) will honor Inis Danley Ray during a solo art exhibition with a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. May 20. The exhibit will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center's main lobby, 211 W. Third Ave. The league invites the community to attend and meet Ray and other area artists and view her work.

Through Friday, May 20

Aquatics Center

offers scholarships

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center is offering scholarships for high school seniors. Three awards are available: 1st Prize: $200 cash plus 90-day family membership; 2nd Prize: $50 cash plus 90-day family membership; 3rd Prize: $25 cash plus 90-day family membership, according to a news release. Applicants must have a grade point average of 3.2 or higher. They must be a high school senior applying or accepted to Southeast Arkansas College or the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and must complete a 500 word essay. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 20. For details, call (870) 850-7620 or visit www.pinebluffaquatics.com. Applications are available at https://form.jotform.com/220936485010148.

Saturday, May 21

Yoga in The Loft set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Yoga in the Loft every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. People may exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence Love, aka FloEssence. The next session is May 21. Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. The cost is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. Details: asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375.

ART Lab: Youth Printmaking event set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Kristin McCaslin, who will lead ART LAB from 1-3 p.m. May 21 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students ages 7 and older will draw inspiration from contemporary artists and be taught the basics of printmaking. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Thursday, May 26

County to host active

shooter drill

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, in conjunction with the County Sheriff's Office, will conduct an active shooter drill for the county courthouse on May 26 at about 10 a.m. The drill will last no longer than two hours and the courthouse will be closed during the event, according to a news release.

Free legal clinic set for

senior citizens

WILLS on WHEELS, a free legal clinic for low-income seniors will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 27 at the Strachota Senior Citizens Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. The legal clinic is sponsored by the Center for Arkansas Legal Services and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release. Legal assistance will be offered for issues such as preparing Beneficiary deeds, affidavit of small estate, power of attorney, advanced directives, and guardianships of minors. Details: Center for Arkansas Legal Services, (501) 376-3423.

Through Tuesday, May 31

Arkansas Century Farm

applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2022 Arkansas Century Farm program. The deadline is May 31, according to a news release. To qualify, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make financial contribution to the over all farm income, according to the release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Applications must be received via email or postmarked on or before May 31. There is no cost to apply for the program. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Wednesday, June 1

Agriculture scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University. Applications can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship and will be accepted through June 1, according to a news release. Details: Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.