Class 3A softball roundups

Class 3A

at Harrison

BALD KNOB 3, VALLEY SPRINGS 0

A three-run first inning was all it took for Bald Knob (14-8) to beat Valley Springs (23-8).

The Lady Bulldogs sent eight batters to the plate in the opening inning. Adrianna Shoebottom, Laryn Glaze and Madyson Shoebottom all scored.

Valley Springs was held to two hits.

BOONEVILLE 10, RIVERCREST 0

Lexi Franklin threw a no-hitter for Booneville (27-1), which ran its winning streak to 24 games.

Caroline Smithson had three RBI, while Leigh Swint and Layla Byrum drove in two runs each for the Lady Bearcats. Franklin had eight strikeouts.

ASHDOWN 2, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 1

Jeana Paredes scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the third inning for Ashdown (22-5).

Central Arkansas Christian (15-4) led 1-0 in the top of the second but couldn't do much more the rest of the game. Zaniya Alexander tripled and scored on a hit by Paredes to start the Lady Panthers' surge in the third. Paredes would then score the final run off Kyle Erwin's double.

LINCOLN 15, HOXIE 3 (5)

An eight-run fifth inning finished things off for Lincoln (29-6).

Alexandra Torres scored four times for the Lady Wolves. Four other players scored twice for Lincoln.

Jaecie Brown accounted for all three runs for Hoxie (15-10).

MAYFLOWER 4, SMACKOVER 3

Mayflower (18-6) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take down the Lady Bucs.

Isabella Immel had two hits, including a home run in that seventh, for the Lady Eagles. Kylee Branscum also had two hits.

Smackover (19-4), led 3-1 after six innings.

BAPTIST PREP 13, FOUKE 3

Alivia Slayton blasted three home runs as Baptist Prep (22-4) put together an impressive offensive showing in opening up defense of its state title.

Taylor Bonds had five hits and Mackenzie Childers had four for the Lady Eagles, who had 21 total hits. Maci Henderson had three hits, one of which was a home run, for Baptist Prep.

Constance Ross had two hits for Fouke (16-8).

ATKINS 7, BISMARCK 5

Makinley Coffman had three hits and scored twice to carry Atkins (18-8) to a slim win.

Four other players had at least two hits for the Lady Red Devils, who battled back from an early 2-0 deficit with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Avery Efird and Hannah Collie had two hits, including a home run, for Bismarck (17-10).

HACKETT 3, PANGBURN 2 (8)

Lilly Oxford and Madeline Freeman both recorded two hits as Hackett (23-7) escaped.

The Lady Hornets got the game-winning run from Oxford in the top of the eighth.

Kaylie Waire had two hits for Pangburn (15-9).