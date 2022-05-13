CLASS 5A GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUPS

VAN BUREN 2, MAUMELLE 1

The top seeded Lady Pointers advanced on a single by Kyleigh Kuykendall in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Jocelyn Parga with the game-winning run.

Van Buren (19-6) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Ember Caldwell that scored Haley Smith, who was running for Riley Lowrey after a leadoff single. Tessa Leonard followed with a single that moved Smith to third.

Peyton Hester scored on a sacrifice fly by Nicole Barr in the sixth inning to tie the game for Maumelle (11-11).

GREENWOOD 8, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 0

Tori Howard did not allow a run in five innings and struck out three to pace Greenwood to the win.

Greenwood (19-8) was led by Mady Cartweight, who had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Paige Pugh added a single and a double, scored a run and drove in two.

BENTON 3, MOUNTAIN HOME 0

The top-ranked Lady Panthers scored two runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth for the win.

Benton (29-0) won its 61st consecutive game.

Alyssa Houston belted a two-run homer for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning to score Elana Scott.

Scott’s single scored Lydia Bethards for the final run against Mountain Home (12-14).

Scott and Houston combined on a no-hitter with Scott working the first five innings, walking three, and Houston finishing two innings, walking two.

SHERIDAN 10, PARAGOULD 0

Mary Lem hit two home runs to lead Sheridan to the first-round win.

Lem homered in the first inning for a 2-0 lead and belted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game via the run rule for the Lady Yellow Jackets (22-15).

Cooper Terry scored three runs for Sheridan.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 10, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 0

Kylie Stokes and Ava Carter homered for the Lady Eagles in the first-round win.

Greene County Tech (25-4) scored three runs in the first inning, added four in the second inning punctuated by Stokes’ two-run shot, and three in the fourth with Carter’s solo blast leading off the inning.