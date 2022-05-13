Friendship academy names ’22 graduates





The 2022 graduates of Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast High School, 1501 W. 73rd Ave., have been named. The commencement ceremony will be held at noon May 18 at Friendship's gymnasium.

Mikayla Pugh is the valedictorian and Jasmine Hadley is the salutatorian, according to a news release.

Graduates also include Destiny Adams, Dynasty Adams, Robert Adams, A'Lexias Bartlett, Joshua Gatewood, NiZareyon Harris, Amani Hill, Kelvin Moses, Jr., Keontae Ragland, Laila Roberson, Marionna Scott, Montaveon Shelton, Mariah Thompson, Cheyenne Tillman, Corea White, Jaidon Jackson-White, Ta'Niya White, and Terrin Withers, according to the release.





Mikayla Pugh (Special to The Commercial)







Jasmine Hadley (Special to The Commercial)





