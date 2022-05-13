FYI: ‘Revolutionists’ at APT, ‘Fiddler’ at WAC

Today

Drink & Draw -- With Amy Scoggins, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Children of the Sea" -- Part of the Artosphere Film Series, 7 p.m., Mount Sequoyah's Bailey Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. Free, but reservations required. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

"Fiddler on the Roof" -- 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $55-$102. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

"The Revolutionists" -- 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $20 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

Saturday

Primitive Skills Workshop No. 1 -- With Eric Fuselier, rescheduled to May 22, Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. Register at 789-5000.

English Ancestors -- Genealogy Tips for Beginners, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Studio Demo -- Amy Scoggins, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices -- With Robert Lewis, an award-winning Native American storyteller and artist of Cherokee, Navajo, and Apache descent, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.org/upcoming-events.

Discover the Grounds -- With Jennifer Ogle, 11 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Drop-in artmaking, 2-5 p.m., Old Town Park in Gravette. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Community Experience -- Hosted and curated by hip-hop artists BAANG, Jasper Logan, and Big Piph, 3-6 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab's Rogers HQ. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Borderlands -- A River Valley Film Society series screening "The Rock of Gibralter," doors at 5 p.m., film at 7 p.m., Blue Air Training, 5404 Airport Blvd. in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmithfilm.com.

"Corps" -- Regional premiere of new work by choreographer Milka Djordjevich, 8 p.m. May 14-15, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$25. themomentary.org.

May 15 (Sunday)

Crystal Bridges Garden Party -- With Artosphere Festival Orchestra, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free; no reservations required. crystalbridges.org, waltonartscenter.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com