Volodomyr Zelenskyy’s signature in both Cyrillic and Latin letters on a baseball sold for more than $50,000 at a Boston auction, with an undisclosed portion of the sale going toward aid for people displaced by war in the Ukrainian president’s nation.

Stephanie Slater, a Boynton Beach, Fla., spokeswoman, said “it was amazing” how strangers left their cars at an intersection to direct traffic, take control of a moving vehicle after its driver lost consciousness in a medical episode, and care for the woman before police arrived.

Tony Finn saw a British court rule in his favor in a sexual harassment suit he filed after a co-worker called him fat and bald, with judges noting that the electrician had not objected to being called an obscene name during the same exchange.

Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington have had their pilot licenses withdrawn by the Federal Aviation Administration after an attempted midair plane swap over Arizona in which one of the aircraft crashed, prompting event sponsor Red Bull to issue a statement noting that at least no one was hurt.

Ajaykumar Chaudhari pleaded guilty in Pittsfield, Mass., to his role in a phone scam in which he posed as a government official, persuading some 20 victims to send packages of cash totaling $100,000 to resolve nonexistent problems such as a compromised Social Security number.

Frank Schneider has filed a challenge to the eligibility of more than 13,000 registered voters in Georgia’s Forsyth County after comparing its voter rolls with the U.S. Postal Service’s National Change of Address database and finding thousands that don’t match.

Regine McCraken, now serving a prison sentence, has been ordered to pay $10 million to the widow of a Columbia, Mo., triathlon volunteer who was picking up traffic cones when Mc-Craken, while talking on her cellphone, drove around a police escort and struck him.

Harvey Neil Anthony, known as Blaine Anthony on the “Bear Whisperer” TV show, faces federal misdemeanor charges in Alaska, where he is accused of illegally killing a black bear in Kenai Fjords National Park and lying about where it was fatally shot.

John Courtney said he’ll never tie up all of the loose ends he needs to for his recovery as he watched wrecking crews demolish the San Jose, Calif., transit authority building where last year he survived a gunman’s rampage that left nine people dead.