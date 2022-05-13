LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 0, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 0 (4-3 PKs)

Springdale Har-Ber (4-4-1) and Little Rock Catholic (8-8-3) played 100 minutes before a ball hit the back of the net.

Neither team had many chances with the majority of the game being played in the midfield, but Springdale Har-Ber goalkeeper David Barroso made a key save near the end of regulation to send the game to extra time.

After 80 minutes of regulation, and 20 minute of extra time, the game went to penalty kicks.

Both teams missed their first kicks before converting the next six combined to make it 3-3 heading into the final two.

Little Rock Catholic's Edwin Arredondo scored on his team's fifth penalty kick for the win.