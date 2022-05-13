LIVE! in NWA: Juni Ata plays Saturday at Nomads Trailside

Juni Ata aka Jesse Daniel Edwards will play at 8 p.m. Saturday at Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. While working as a tour manager for the likes of Lucinda Williams and Morrisey, Edwards wrote songs for his 2020 debut album "Saudade." His latest release, an EP named "Some Songs," features Sierra Ferrell, Lauren Farrah and Madi Diaz. Learn more about Juni Ata at juniatamusic.com

• Arkansas Brewgrass Fest with Front Porch, Jess Harp and Rachel Ammons starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Fayetteville Town Square, facebook.com/arkansasbrewgrass.

• The Not So Lunch Hour with Adam Faucett starts at 5 p.m. May 19 at the Farmer's Table Cafe, 9 School Ave., Fayetteville. Free entry, but space limited. RSVP through KUAF's eventbrite page.

• Eureka Strings, Charlie Mellinger, 3 pines & papaw Steve, The Real Tuff Cookies and Grateful Gals fill Prairie Street with music starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St., Fayetteville. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive

• Dylan Scott plays at 7 p.m. today; Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners play at 8 p.m. Saturday; Fozzy performs at 6 p.m. Sunday; LeAnn Rimes plays at 7 p.m. May 19 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

• Smokey & the Mirror with 3 Penny Acre and Ryan Pickop perform at 6:30 p.m. today; Rachel Ammons, Western Youth and Arkansauce will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Casey Donahew plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.