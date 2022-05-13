Louisiana D-lineman looking to visit Hogs

Junior defensive lineman Ta’Derius Collins, who has 15 scholarship offers, is talking to Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones, and an offer from the Hogs is a possibility.

“They’re very interested in me,” Collins said. “They’re building a strong relationship with me. I’m very comfortable with them. They get me. They know how to talk to me and have a conversation with me.”

Collins, 6-4, 250 pounds, of Shreveport Northwood, has offers from Mississippi State, Louisville, Minnesota, Central Florida, Tulane, Arkansas State, Memphis and others. ON3.com rates him a 3-star recruit.

“I’m going to go visit, I’ll probably do it in the summer,” Collins said of Arkansas.

He also said he would welcome an offer from the Razorbacks.

“It would been a lot knowing I’m building a relationship with Coach Adams and Coach Jones,” Collins said. “I know they’re an up-and-coming team and program that’s trying to get back to the top.”

Adams, who recently visited Northwood to check on Collins, has spoken with the most important woman in Collins’ life.

“He talked to my mom. She likes him,” Collins said.

Collins has a 3.2 grade-point average and is looking to major in kinesiology in hopes of becoming an athletic trainer. He recently visited Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and is also looking to visit Minnesota this summer.