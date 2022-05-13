Malvern woman killed in collision

One person was killed and four more injured in a head-on collision on Arkansas 270 near Rockport late Wednesday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Carla Stovall, 22, of Malvern, was killed just after 10:45 p.m. when an oncoming 2013 Honda crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the 2007 Kia Forte that Stovall was a passenger in, the report said.

The driver of the Kia, Blake Albery, 20, also of Malvern, and a 1-year-old boy who was a passenger in that vehicle were injured in the wreck, as were the Honda's driver, Lindsey Watkins, 18, and passenger Lauren Bigham, 18, both of Hot Springs.