‘Million Dollar Free Bridge’ Celebrated On Saturday

Commemorative Celebration:

1922 Million Dollar Free Bridge

WHAT -- A partnership of the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Fort Smith Historical Society, and the Fort Smith National Historic Site, this event celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 1922 "Million Dollar Free Bridge" and includes a parade of Fort Smith Antique Automobile Club's vintage automobiles and a history of the construction of the 1922 Bridge by Al Whitson.

WHEN -- 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- Frisco Station building on the grounds of the Fort Smith National Historic Site

COST -- Free

INFO -- 783-7841; email info@fortsmithmuseum.com

FYI -- Images and photographs from the archives of the Fort Smith Museum of History and the Fort Smith Historical Society of the 1922 Million Dollar Free Bridge will be available for public viewing as well as original concept drawings of the 1922 Bridge loaned by Carder Furgeson. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will display prints by John Bell Jr. that feature the bridge.