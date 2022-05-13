Bank OZK reports solar plant ready

Bank OZK announced Thursday that it has finished construction of a 4.8-megawatt solar plant that will power company headquarters in Little Rock and 40 other locations in Central Arkansas.

The Stuttgart facility, with an 11,265-panel solar array, will be one of the state's largest commercial solar facilities dedicated to a private-sector customer.

"After several months of construction, Bank OZK is pleased to announce that our solar power plant is fully operational," said Tim Hicks, chief credit and administrative officer. "By shrinking our carbon footprint and offsetting our electricity usage, Bank OZK continues its commitment to the environment with this new source of clean and sustainable energy."

The solar array is expected to shrink the bank's carbon footprint by about 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide over the next 30 years, equivalent to the emissions of over 390 million passenger car miles.

Scenic Hill Solar, LLC, of Little Rock led the project for the bank.

-- Andrew Moreau

'Idea accelerator' applications open

A new program to help Northwest Arkansas residents develop their ideas for solving problems in the community is taking applications for a virtual "idea accelerator" this summer.

The deadline to apply is May 30. Ten applicants with the "most promising and innovative ideas" will be chosen for the two-month-long program that starts June 16.

Heartland Forward, the Walton-backed "think and do" tank in Bentonville, and partner Builders + Backers said Thursday that they are bringing the program to the region "to stimulate entrepreneurial thinking and action."

Participants will learn how to put their ideas into action and get a $5,000 grant to test their ideas.

Heartland Forward said it is committed to funding and supporting 1,000 innovators across 20 central U.S. states by 2023, and will host a summer program in nine cities. A Pine Bluff group will join Northwest Arkansas as the first communities in the state to take part.

"Anyone who has a creative and unexpected idea for solving a program" facing Northwest Arkansas may apply at https://www.buildersandbackers.com/idea-accelerator-learn-more.

-- Serenah McKay

State index climbs to 783.89, up 23.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 783.89, up 23.87.

"Equities rallied over the last hour of the trading session to close relatively unchanged for the day as investors balance extreme bearish sentiment against an absence of positive news to turn the market higher," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.