Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• William Veerkamp, 50, of 4114 Peach Orchard Road in Anderson, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Veerkamp was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kaleb Gaudet, 30, of 16545 Arkansas 102 in Decatur, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Gaudet was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Colton Ford, 21, 819 W. Rozell St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Ford was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Keith Gates, 40, of 517 E. Whitefish Bay Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, battery, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gates was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Gilbert Thomas, 49, of 23157 N. Hickory Flat Road in Hindsville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. Thomas was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Wilson Santiago-Lugo, 44, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Santiago-Lugo was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.