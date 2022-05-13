Northwest Arkansas Community College partners with Washington Regional to offer new nursing program

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College and Washington Regional Medical System recently signed an agreement to offer a new nursing program.

The program is the same as the nursing program offered on the college's main campus in Bentonville, except that it will allow students at the college's Washington County location to obtain exclusive clinical training by Washington Regional clinical instructors in Washington Regional facilities on nights and weekends, according to a college news release.

The new program is called Track I-Washington County and is accepting applications through May 22. It begins in August, according to the release.

There is no difference in credentials awarded at the end of either the Bentonville or Washington County campus nursing track.

"NWACC and Washington Regional have enjoyed a strong relationship for many years, and this new nursing track option will help increase the supply of nurses in our region," said Tim Cornelius, the college's vice president of career and workforce education. "As Northwest Arkansas continues to become a health care destination, the need for highly skilled nurses will continue to grow. We appreciate Washington Regional and look forward to the future of health care in Northwest Arkansas."

The college's Washington County facility, at 6101 Watkins Ave. in Springdale, opened in January 2020.

"Washington Regional is thrilled to further our partnership with NWACC and help grow the pipeline of skilled nurses in Northwest Arkansas," said Washington Regional Chief Nursing Officer Meredith Green. "We are pleased to offer additional clinical experience for students from our region, and this unique program will help Washington Regional meet the needs of our community by increasing the number of nurses able to care for Northwest Arkansas' rapidly growing population."

A total of 62 students have graduated or are expected to graduate from the college's nursing program this academic year -- 25 students in August 2021 and 37 who have applied to graduate this month. Another 32 nursing students have applied for graduation this August, according to Liz Kapsner, a college spokeswoman.

Visit www.nwacc.edu/nursing to learn more about the college's nursing program, or visit www.nwacc.edu/nursingtrackonewc to apply for the nursing Track I-Washington County program.