Officials say body found is N.D. man

Pulaski County authorities have identified a man found dead in a creek near Interstate 40 last month, although it was still unclear how the man died, according to a Thursday news release.

The state medical examiner's office identified the man as Jordan Simeon, 25, who was reported missing by his family March 7 after he developed vehicle trouble near the White Oak Crossing during a trip from Fargo, N.D., where he lived, to New Orleans.

More than a month after his family last heard from him, investigators using cadaver dogs found his body in Newton Creek.

The medical examiner's office is also performing an autopsy, but it was not yet complete Thursday and authorities could not say if foul play was suspected.