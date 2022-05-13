100 years ago

May 13, 1922

• The History of Arkansas pageant by the pupils of the Little Rock public schools will be presented at Kavanaugh field this afternoon, beginning at 2:30, under the auspices of the Little Rock Playground Association. More than 700 pupils will participate in the five-part entertainment. The first general rehearsal was conducted at the field yesterday afternoon.

50 years ago

May 13, 1972

SHERIDAN -- About a hundred persons interested in history, particularly in the Military Road hiking project in Grant County were expected to be at the Grant County Courthouse here this morning for a day of activities that will include a hike over portions of General Steele's retreat route from Camden to Little Rock during the Civil War.

25 years ago

May 13, 1997

WASHINGTON -- The next step in the Whitewater investigation is up to the Supreme Court. Attorneys for the White House went to the high court Monday to block Whitewater investigators from obtaining notes of two meetings between first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and her attorneys. Moving swiftly in the hopes of obtaining a decision before July, when the justices begin their long summer break, the White House lawyers asked them to reverse an "extraordinary and unprecedented" 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision ordering the notes to be turned over.

10 years ago

May 13, 2012

PETIT JEAN STATE PARK -- Ron Blake sat at a table with thick wooden legs and sent e-mails from his iPad -- taking advantage of the rustic Mather Lodge restaurant's Internet service while he savored its panoramic view. The lodge reopened Tuesday for the first time since December 2010 when it closed for a $4.3 million renovation financed by the state's conservation tax. Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and expanded in the 1960s, the lodge was named after Stephen Mather, a National Park Service director who in the 1920s suggested trying to persuade the Arkansas Legislature to make Petit Jean a state park. "None of the historic part of the building was destroyed" in the renovation, said Park Superintendent Wally Scherrey. "We just did a face-lift." The face-lift reflects the Adirondack-style park architecture of the 1930s portion of the lodge while also making the historic site more comfortable for guests and workers.