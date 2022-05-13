Pair of Bentonville High School students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two Bentonville High School students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced today.

The Arkansas students -- Saahas Parise of Bentonville and Rachael Baltresa Thumma of Rogers -- are among 161 high school seniors who were selected nationally by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

The Presidential Scholar award goes to one male and one female high school senior from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families living abroad, with another 15 students chosen at-large, 20 in the arts, and 20 in career and technical education.

More than 5,000 candidates of the 3.7 million students who are expected to graduate from high school this year qualified for the 2022 awards based on their College Board SAT or ACT exam scores or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

In selecting the scholars, the White House Commission considers a student's academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Parise co-founded Tech-Kno., a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring young people's involvement in the world of emerging technologies.

Thumma created an online resource for students across the state to learn about health care initiatives and careers.