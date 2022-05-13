Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning May 13

• REYNOLDS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 706 S. Cypress St., will host its annual Mission/Women's Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Earnestine Murphy of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. "All are welcome to fellowship and witness another great worship experience with other saints from throughout this great metropolitan area of Pine Bluff," a spokesman said.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. Financial support for this program can be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to revival at 7 p.m. on the following dates with these pastors: Sunday, David Jones of Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ; Monday, Antionyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center; and Tuesday, Patrick Lockett, apostle of New Community.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to the Kingdom Builders program at 6 p.m. May 22. The speaker will be Thomas Ingram, a deacon at New Community.

