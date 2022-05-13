Police beat: Police arrest man in threats with gun





Police arrest man in threats with gun

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers arriving to a reported disturbance with a weapon were told Larry Bennett, 33, was armed and got into an argument with a woman.

Police detained Bennett, who attempted unsuccessfully to flee twice, and officers were told by a woman he had dated Bennett busted into her room with a gun and held it to her head.

The gun turned out to be stolen, the report states.

Bennett is charged with four felonies -- aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault of a family or household member, possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving of a firearm -- as well as a misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest charge.



