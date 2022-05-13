Police arrest man sought in slaying

Little Rock police Thursday arrested a man who was wanted in connection with an April homicide, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers arrested Terry Beckton, 27, who is now charged with capital murder in the April 30 shooting death of Setric Millner, 44, at 4411 W. 26th St. in Little Rock.

Police named Beckton as a suspect on the day of the killing, and earlier located a pickup that Beckton is believed to have fled the scene in, although it was not clear if the vehicle led directly to police finding Beckton.

Beckton was held Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to an online inmate roster.