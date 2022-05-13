Sections
Red Cross to host blood drive in Siloam Springs today

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Siloam Springs Public Library, according to a press release issued by the Red Cross.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor app. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Print Headline: Red Cross to host blood drive today

