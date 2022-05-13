ROGERS HERITAGE 3, LR CENTRAL 1

Rogers Heritage (5-5-2) advanced to the second round with a victory over Little Rock Central (5-8-3) in the tournament opener.

Junior Brandon Gallardo got the scoring started for the War Eagles with a goal 38 seconds into the match.

Heritage senior Martin Duran took full advantage of a free kick with 4:15 left in the first half for the War Eagles' second goal.

Midway through the second half, Duran set up Heritage's third goal, crossing the ball to the chest of Gallardo who laid it off for senior Miguel Reyes to finish.

A few minutes later, the Tigers got their lone score as Mohammed Alsiri finished a counter-attack to bring it to 3-1.