Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ROGERS HERITAGE 3, LR CENTRAL 1

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:22 a.m.

ROGERS HERITAGE 3, LR CENTRAL 1

Rogers Heritage (5-5-2) advanced to the second round with a victory over Little Rock Central (5-8-3) in the tournament opener.

Junior Brandon Gallardo got the scoring started for the War Eagles with a goal 38 seconds into the match.

Heritage senior Martin Duran took full advantage of a free kick with 4:15 left in the first half for the War Eagles' second goal.

Midway through the second half, Duran set up Heritage's third goal, crossing the ball to the chest of Gallardo who laid it off for senior Miguel Reyes to finish.

A few minutes later, the Tigers got their lone score as Mohammed Alsiri finished a counter-attack to bring it to 3-1.

Print Headline: ROGERS HERITAGE 3, LR CENTRAL 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT