BASEBALL

CLASS 3A AT HARRISON

ASHDOWN 11, DeWITT 1 (5)

Alex Keilbach and Caleb Blankenship both had two hits for Ashdown (24-6), which scored four runs in the fifth to earn a run-rule win.

The Panthers, who've won seven of their past nine games, led just 2-0 in the second but notched five runs in the third to open things up. Keilbach worked 4 innings, giving up 2 hits and striking out 5.

Eli Ashcraft had two hits for DeWitt (13-12). The Dragons scored their lone run in the top of the fifth.

HARDING ACADEMY 10, BOONEVILLE 0 (5)

Kyler Hoover, James Henley and Isaac Baker registered two hits each for reigning state champ Harding Academy (28-3), winners of 23 games in a row.

Gavin Alveti tossed a no-hitter for the Wildcats, who play Central Arkansas Christian at 12:30 p.m. The Wildcats ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the fifth after sending eight hitters to bat.

ELKINS 11, PANGURN 0 (5)

Seven hits did the trick for Elkins (21-8), which had a seven-run third inning to bust the game open.

The Elks had seven different players record those hits as well. Kayson Drummond, who contributed a triple, and Brannon Bargsley scored two times each for Elkins.

Trevor Evans had a hit for Pangburn (16-9).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 3, GENOA CENTRAL 0

Central Arkansas Christian (15-9) scattered five hits, but it was more than enough to get it into the second round.

Webb Watson drew three walks, while Cade Sargent had two for the Mustangs, who've won five of their past six games.

Braxton Robertson had two hits to lead Genoa Central (17-9).

PARIS 8, ROSE BUD 6

Paris (19-4) rallied from a 6-1 deficit to advance.

Bobby Walker had two hits for the Eagles, who scored the final six runs to keep its season alive.

Zack Rodgers finished with two singles for Rose Bud (20-11). The Ramblers struck out six times over the last four innings.

PRESCOTT 3, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 2

Talen Smith scored in the top of the sixth to give Prescott (15-8) the lead for good.

Jayce Moore led the Curley Wolves with two hits. Jacaylon Zachery and Moore both scored in the third to give Prescott a 2-1 lead.

Episcopal Collegiate (9-14) tied it with a run in the fifth before the Curley Wolves won it one inning later.

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 3, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 2

Benton Harmony Grove (17-11) survived after Isaac Patterson's crossed home with the game-winner in the seventh.

West Lock had two hits for the Cardinals, who were down 2-1 until scoring single runs in each of the final two innings.

Jacob Hickman and Brody Bass scored runs for Palestine-Wheatley (15-13).

DANVILLE 16, MANILA 9

Five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings staked Danville (15-8) to a come-from-behind victory.

Ethan Ellis and Jaxson Brents scored four times each for the Little Johns, who faced a 7-6 hole in the fourth, but their offense got going with 10 runs over the next two innings.

Jake Baltimore, Drew Dogan and Dax Davison all scored twice for Manila (23-8).