State soccer tournament scores and schedule

CLASS 6A

Boys

Thursday

First round

At Cabot

Rogers Heritage 3, Little Rock Central 1

Springdale 6, North Little Rock 1

Little Rock Catholic 1, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Bentonville West 2, Bryant 1

Today

Second round

GAME 5 Rogers Heritage vs. Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

GAME 6 Springdale vs. Fort Smith Northside, Noon

GAME 7 Little Rock Catholic vs. Conway, 2 p.m.

GAME 8 Bentonville West vs. Bentonville, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

GAME 9 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Noon

GAME 10 Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Thursday

First round

At El Dorado Stadium, Field 1 and Field 2

Russellville 7, Sylvan Hills 0

Hot Springs 2, Searcy 1

Little Rock Christian 4, Greenbrier 3

Hot Springs Lakeside 5, Batesville 1

Lake Hamilton 6, Greene County Tech 0

Van Buren 3, Benton 1

Jonesboro 3, El Dorado 0

Maumelle 1, Siloam Springs 0

Today

Second round

GAME 9 Russellville vs. Hot Springs, Noon (Field 1)

GAME 10 Little Rock Christian vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, Noon (Field 2)

GAME 11 Lake Hanilton vs. Van Buren, 4 p.m. (Field 2)

GAME 12 Jonesboro vs. Maumelle, 4 p.m. (Field 1)

Saturday

Semifinals

At El Dorado Stadium

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Noon

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Thursday

First round

At Joe T. Robinson, Bauxite and Pulaski Academy

Dardanelle 4, Valley View 3

Nashville 4, eStem 3

Clarksville 7, Southside Batesville 1

Arkadelphia 12, Mills 0

De Queen 7, Warren 0

Brookland 2, Harrison 1

GAME 7 Pulaski Academy vs. Hope, (n)

Farmington 2, Wynne 0

Today

Second round

GAME 9 Dardanelle vs. Nashville, Noon (Pulaski Academy)

GAME 10 Clarksville vs. Arkaelphia, Noon (Robinson)

GAME 11 DeQueen vs. Brookland, 4 p.m. (Robinson)

GAME 12 Winner of Game 7 vs. Farmington, 4 p.m. (Pulaski Academy)

Saturday

Semifinals

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Noon (Robinson)

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 4 p.m. (Robinson)

CLASS 3A

Thursday

First round

At Harrison and Bergman

Harding Academy 7, Thaden 0

Decatur 4, Buffalo Island Central 2

Green Forest 5, Cave City 0

Episcopal Collegiate 4, Maumelle Charter 3

Central Arkansas Christian 6, LISA Academy North 2

Lincoln 3, Riverview 2

LISA Academy West 4, Cossatot River 1

Centerpoint 4, Hermitage 1

Today

Second round

GAME 9 Harding Academy vs. Centerpoint, Noon (FedEx Field)

GAME 10 Green Forest vs. Episcopal Collegiate, Noon (First Comm. Bank Field)

GAME 11 Central Arkansas Christian vs. Lincoln, 4 p.m. (FedEx Field)

GAME 12 LISA Academy West vs. Decatur, 4 p.m. (First Comm. Bank Field)

Saturday

Semifinals

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Noon (FedEx Field)

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 4 p.m. (FedEx Field)

Girls

CLASS 6A

Thursday

First round

At Conway

North Little Rock 3, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Fayetteville 6, Cabot 0

Rogers 3, Mount St. Mary 2

Little Rock Central 3, Rogers Heritage 2

Today

Second round

GAME 5 North Little Rock vs. Bentonville, 10 a.m.

GAME 6 Fayetteville vs. Conway, Noon

GAME 7 Rogers vs. Fort Smith Northside, 2 p.m.

GAME 8 Little Rock Central vs. Bentonville West, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

GAME 9 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Noon

GAME 10 Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Thursday

First round

At El Dorado Stadium, Field 1 and Field 2

Siloam Springs 6, Maumelle 0

Jonesboro 8, Hot Springs 0

Little Rock Christian 7, Van Buren 0

Hot Springs Lakeside 6, Greene County Tech 1

Greenbrier 1, Benton 0

Searcy 10, White Hall 0

Russellville 6, Sylvan Hills 3

El Dorado 8, Marion 0

Today

Second round

GAME 9 Siloam Springs vs. Jonesboro, 10 a.m. (Field 1)

GAME 10 Little Rock Christian vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 10 a.m. (Field 2)

GAME 11 Greenbrier vs. El Dorado, 2 p.m. (Field 1)

GAME 12 Searcy vs. Russellville, 2 p.m. (Field 2)

Saturday

Semifinals

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Noon (Stadium)

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 2 p.m. (Stadium)

CLASS 4A

Thursday

First round

At Joe T. Robinson, Bauxite and Pulaski Academy

Valley View 2, Prairie Grove 0

De Queen 4, eStem 1

Harrison 6, Heber Springs 0

Joe T. Robinson 6, Hamburg 0

Bauxite 2, Stuttgart 0

Brookland 2, Dardanelle 1

Pulaski Academy 14, Nashville 0

Shiloh Christian 1, Wynne 0

Today

Second round

GAME 9 Valley View vs. De Queen, 10 a.m. (Pulaski Academy)

GAME 10 Harrison vs. Joe T. Robinson, 10 a.m. (Robinson)

GAME 11 Bauxite vs. Brookland, 2 p.m. (Robinson)

GAME 12 Pulaski Academy vs. Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m. (Pulaski Academy)

Saturday

Semifinals

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 10 a.m. (Robinson)

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 2 p.m. (Robinson)

CLASS 3A

Thursday

First round

At Harrison and Bergman

Harding Academy 12, Thaden 0

Maumelle Charter 16, Hermitage 0

Green Forest 16, Mountain View 0

Cossatot River 7, LISA Academy West 0

Central Arkansas Christian 11, Lake Village 0

Cave City 6, Decatur 2

Episcopal Collegiate 8, Danville 0

Riverview 7, Life Way Christian 4

Today

Second round

GAME 9 Harding Academy vs. Maumelle Charter, 10 a.m. (Fedex Field)

GAME 10 Green Forest vs. Cossatot River, 10 a.m. (First Comm. Bank Field)

GAME 11 Central Arkansas Christian vs. Cave City, 2 p.m. (Fedex Field)

GAME 12 Episcopal Collegiate vs. Riverview, 2 p.m. (First Comm. Bank Field)

Saturday

Semifinals

GAME 13 Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 10 a.m. (Fedex Field)

GAME 14 Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 2 p.m. (Fedex Field)