GOLF

Five advance to U.S. Open final qualifying

Four Arkansans and a Venezuelan advanced through local U.S. Open qualifying Tuesday at Hot Springs Country Club.

Peyton Wilhoit of North Little Rock and Mitchell Ford of Little Rock earned co-medalist honors by shooting a 5-under-par 67. Rob Hudson of Fayetteville and Wil Griffin of Hot Springs each shot 4-under 68s to qualify as did Manuel Torres of Venezuela.

The five are now eligible for final qualifying at 11 locations in Japan and North America from May 23-June 6. This year's U.S. Open is set for June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Razorbacks earn All-SEC honors

University of Arkansas juniors Kajal Mistry and Ela Anacona earned postseason honors announced Wednesday by the SEC office.

Mistry, of Johannesburg, South Africa, was named a first-team All-SEC selection, and Anacona, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, was selected to the conference's Community Service team.

Mistry picked up three top-10 finishes this season, including her first collegiate win at the MountainView Collegiate, to earn a spot on the eight-person first team. She is one of two Razorbacks to appear in all 10 events this season, and she leads the team with a 72.81 stroke average.

Anacona has done community service work at local elementary schools, volunteering with the Special Olympics and participating in Razorback Golf Day, a service-oriented project.

Anacona led the way this week as the Razorbacks qualified Wednesday for their 12th NCAA championship appearance with a tie for third place at the NCAA Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional. Anacona had the team's best score in two of three rounds and tied for fifth place at the event. Her opening-round 69 on Monday was one of just eight rounds under 70 among the 198 rounds played in the regional.

Mistry tied for 32nd at the regional at 13 over, behind Anacona and teammates Julia Gregg (+6) and Miriam Ayora (+9).

-- Tom Murphy

ATU's Klemm finishes tied for 8th

Arkansas Tech University junior Jacqueline Klemm posted the second-best finish by a Golden Suns golfer Thursday at the NCAA Division II Championships in Gainesville, Fla.

Klemm finished tied for eighth place individually with three other golfers at 5-over 221. She shot a 4-over 76 in Thursday's final round, shooting 2-over on both the front and back nines.

Klemm's finish was second-best ever by a Tech golfer at an NCAA tournament, behind only Rebecka Surtevall, who finished third overall in 2014.