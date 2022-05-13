Super Quiz: Big Things

1. The largest and innermost digit of the human foot.

2. Slang for a penitentiary.

3. A group of seven bright stars in the constellation Ursa Major.

4. The cosmic explosion that is said to have marked the origin of the universe.

5. The large bell in the clock tower of the Houses of Parliament in London.

6. A large German cannon used in World War I.

7. The head of state in George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four."

8. A nickname for the New York Stock Exchange.

9. A character in the Tennessee Williams play "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

ANSWERS:

1. Big toe

2. Big house

3. Big Dipper

4. Big Bang

5. Big Ben

6. Big Bertha

7. Big Brother

8. "Big Board"

9. Big Daddy