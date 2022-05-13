UA women finish 3rd, 5th in 10,000

The University of Arkansas women's team got strong races in the 10,000 meters from sophomore Isabel Van Camp and freshman Sydney Thorvaldson on Thursday night at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Oxford, Miss.

Van Camp finished third in a time of 34 minutes, 18.31 seconds. Thorvaldson was fifth in 34:51.06. They combined to score 10 points for the No. 5 Razorbacks, which puts defending SEC champion Arkansas in fifth place through three finals scored.

Alabama junior Mary Chelangat, the 2020 NCAA cross country champion, won her second consecutive SEC 10,000 title in 33:15.66. Ole Miss junior Skylar Boogerd was second in 34:11.87.

Auburn leads the women's team race with 23 points followed by Alabama (22), Ole Miss (17) and Texas A&M (12).

Arkansas sophomore Britton Wilson ran 54.23 in the 400 hurdles to break her own school record, improve her collegiate-leading time for this season and lead all qualifiers into the final. It ranks eighth on the all-time collegiate list.

Wilson, who transferred to Arkansas this year from Tennessee, ran her old UA record of 54.37 at the Texas Relays to open this season.

In the 200, Arkansas freshman Rosey Effiong (23.20) and senior Jada Baylark (23.25) both advanced to the final.

The men's 10,000 was run late Thursday night after the meet was delayed by two hours because of lightning.

Arkansas junior Daniel Spejcher is third through five of the decathlon's 10 events with 3,998 points.

Spejcher capped his first day by running the 400 in 49.35. In other events, he ran the 100 in 10.99, long jumped 22 feet, 10 3/4 inches, high jumped 6-3 1/4 and had a best effort of 47-6 1/2 in the shot put.

Razorbacks junior Noah Swaby is ninth in the decathlon with 3,677 points.

Arkansas sophomore Leroy Russell ran a personal-best 1:47.86 in the 800 to advance to the final. Senior Kieran Taylor ran 1:48.79 and did not advance.

Razorbacks freshman Connor Washington ran a personal-best 20.60 to advance to the 200 final.

Georgia senior Johannes Erm leads the decathlon with 4,224 points. Tennessee sophomore Yariel Soto is second with 4,066 points.

Alabama scored 15 points in the men's hammer with junior Bobby Colantonio winning (236-2) and senior Kieran McKeag taking fourth (228-4).

Auburn senior Madi Malone won the women's hammer (222-8).

Florida junior Sterling Lester leads the heptathlon through four of seven events with 3,537 points. Mississippi State junior Asia Poe is second with 3,417 points.