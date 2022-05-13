UAPB capsule

UAPB at Alcorn State

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Willie Rat McGowan Stadium, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 9-33-1, 5-18 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 2-32, 2-21

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Carlos James (175-345-2 in 12th season at UAPB); Alcorn State: Reggie Williams (2-32 in first season at Alcorn tate)

SERIES Alcorn State leads 14-8

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB has lost seven straight games and hasn't won a series since taking two of three games from Southern in March. ... Alcorn State has dropped nine games in a row, with its last win coming on April 15 against UAPB. ... The Braves are last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in team batting, pitching and fielding. ... Both teams are guaranteed to finish either fifth or sixth in the SWAC West Division. ... The Golden Lions' Brandon Simon ranks 12th in the league in batting average (.349), while Aidan Martinez is fifth in fielding. ... Alcorn State has allowed at least 10 runs in 32 of its 34 games.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Alcorn State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Alcorn State*, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY at Alcorn State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Grambling State*, 3 p.m.

*SWAC game