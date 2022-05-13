The nation in brief: Virginia county rebuffs security request





Virginia county rebuffs security request

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Fairfax County officials have rebuffed a request from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish a security perimeter around the neighborhoods of U.S. Supreme Court justices living in the county after some have faced protests outside their homes.

Youngkin, a Republican, made the request Wednesday in a letter to the county board of supervisors. "I fundamentally believe such demonstrations and picketing should not be allowed at the Justice's [sic] homes as they are meant to intimidate and influence the Justices," he wrote.

Three Supreme Court justices -- Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas -- live in the county. Justices living in and outside the county have been confronted with protests outside their homes since a draft of Alito's opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision was leaked.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said Thursday Youngkin's request for a security perimeter is unnecessary and improper. He said establishing a perimeter would amount to creating an unconstitutional neighborhood "checkpoint" that would infringe on First Amendment protest rights. He also noted that protests that have occurred outside Alito's home in the Fort Hunt neighborhood have been peaceful.

Corruption trial set for N.Y. ex-official

NEW YORK -- A January trial date was set Thursday for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to face charges that he traded his clout as a state senator for campaign contributions.

The Jan. 23 date was set by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan during an otherwise routine pretrial hearing.

Benjamin's lawyer, Barry Berke, told Oetken he thinks there will be no trial because he will prove prosecutors overreached by charging Benjamin last month.

The arrest spoiled the Democrat's plans to join New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, another Democrat, in her campaign for governor. Benjamin resigned as lieutenant governor after pleading innocent on the day of his arrest.

Berke said the prosecution's claims were "not a crime." The government alleges Benjamin obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin's agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

The lawyer said earlier court cases have shown that what occurred between Benjamin and the real estate developer was common practice and for centuries has not been illegal.

Benjamin did not comment as he left the courthouse.

Minnesota car crash kills storm chaser

MINNEAPOLIS -- A storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines as severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota.

The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota late Wednesday killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi. Three others in the vehicle, including Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos, were injured.

"We were doing some storm chasing," Campos told the Star Tribune from his hospital bed, when his car hit a power line in Nobles County. "The storm was really bad, and we were trying to get out of there."

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power Thursday across southern Minnesota as hundreds of Xcel Energy employees and contractors worked to restore service. The utility company said more than 200,000 customers lost power in Wednesday night's storm, mainly in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

More potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Iowa teen to be tried as adult in killing

FAIRFIELD, Iowa -- An Iowa teenager accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher learned Thursday that he will be tried as an adult, a day after a judge rejected his accused accomplice's request to move the case to juvenile court.

District Judge Shawn Showers ruled that Willard Miller, 16, of Fairfield, will be tried in November on a first-degree murder charge in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. Miller and 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale are charged in Graber's death.

The judge said the juvenile court system would not have enough time to rehabilitate Miller "for a crime of such magnitude." If found guilty, the juvenile system would not have been able to detain Miller more than six months past his 19th birthday.

Miller and Goodale were both 16 when they were arrested in Graber's killing. Graber's body was found Nov. 3 hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties at a Fairfield city park. Police said she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Fairfield is about 95 miles southeast of Des Moines.









A damaged house in Coon Rapids, Minn., is shown Thursday after a tree was toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm. (AP/Star Tribune/David Joles)





