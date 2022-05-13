Community briefs: Women’s Commission to meet today

Women's Commission to meet today

The Arkansas Women's Commission will meet at 1 p.m. today at the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership at Lake Village.

Mellie Bridewell, president and chief executive officer of the health partnership, is a member of the commission.

The commission is studying and analyzing women's labor participation rates, women's entry into STEM fields and entrepreneurship, and barriers to entry for women joining the workforce, according to a news release.

Details: women.arkansas.gov, or watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGY7pg-74MkcBVM1dcW8GcQ.

'Green' day set for anti-menthol event

The Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas invites the public to attend "Wear Green Friday Day" today to commemorate No Menthol Sunday, a national day of observance.

A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. today at the state Capitol, second-floor rotunda, and people are urged to wear green.

"Menthol flavored tobacco products makes it easier for a person to start smoking, and makes it harder for smokers to quit," said Katherine Donald, executive director for the coalition. "Menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products pose a tremendous public health threat. A 2013 FDA report on the health impact of menthol cigarettes determined that menthol cigarettes lead to increased smoking initiation among youth and young adults, greater addiction and decreased success in quitting smoking."

Donald encourages participants to wear green and attend the news conference as the coalition and faith leaders, kick off Wear Green Friday.

Details: Katherine Donald, executive director for the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, kdonald@arfreshair.com.

Agency on Aging holds annual fan drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release.

People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at the Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.