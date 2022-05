Little Rock, 1956: Salesman Hammon Hood of Bale Chevrolet, then at Second Street and Broadway, sent this card to C.R. McDade at 2801 Taylor St., Little Rock, hoping to get a buyer for the 1956 Chevrolet "Two Ten" sedan. The color scheme was India Ivory and Dusk Plum. The manufacturer's list price was $2,000.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203