Arkansas wins SEC Tournament to sweep conference softball titles

Arkansas is the undisputed softball champion of 2022.

The top-seeded Razorbacks defeated Missouri 4-0 in the championship game of the SEC Tournament on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla., for their fifth consecutive victory and 13th win in 14 games.

Arkansas (44-9) won its first conference tournament title eight days after clinching its first outright regular-season SEC championship. The Razorbacks played in the tournament championship game for the first time since 1999.

The win over Missouri (36-20) completed a dominant three-day run for Arkansas at Seahole Pressly Stadium. The Razorbacks defeated Ole Miss, Florida and Missouri by a combined score of 11-1.

Arkansas’ SEC Tournament run likely solidified its spot as a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament that begins next week. That means the Razorbacks would be guaranteed to host a super regional at Bogle Park if they win their home regional.

The NCAA Tournament selection show will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Danielle Gibson singled home a run in the first inning and Marlene Friedman added an RBI single in the second to give Arkansas a quick 2-0 lead over Missouri.

The Razorbacks scored two more runs in the fifth inning. Hannah McEwen’s RBI single gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead, and Gibson extended the lead to 4-0 when she scored from third base on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

SEC pitcher of the year Chenise Delce pitched a seven shutout innings and won her 17th game in the circle. Delce allowed two hits and struck out five.

Arkansas had 11 hits, but stranded six base runners.