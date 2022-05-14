Bases-loaded walk lifts Milwaukee over Miami

MIAMI — Jace Peterson walked against Anthony Bender with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night.

After starters Corbin Burnes and Pablo Lopez dueled for seven innings, ex-Marlins star Christian Yelich reached on a leadoff single against Tanner Scott (0-1) in the ninth. Scott hit Luis Urias and surrendered pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor’s single to right that loaded the bases.

Bender relieved and struck out Hunter Renfroe before walking Peterson on four pitches.

Devin Williams (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Josh Hader closed with a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

Lopez struck out a career-high 11 and limited Milwaukee to one run and three hits in his seven-inning outing. Lopez retired 15 in a row until Renfroe’s two-out single in the seventh.

Burnes was just as dominant for the Brewers. The NL Cy Young Award winner allowed 1 run, 5 hits and struck out 7 in seven innings.

Yelich went 1 for 4. It was his first game against his ex-club since the 2018 NL MVP fractured a kneecap after fouling off a pitch on Sept. 11, 2019.

The Brewers struck quickly on Kolten Wong’s leadoff shot in the first. Wong drove Lopez’s cutter into the Brewers’ bullpen in right field for his second home run.

Miami tied it in the third on Jesus Aguilar’s blast, which landed behind the left-center field wall.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, CUBS 3 Ketel Marte had three hits, Zach Davies pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Arizona beat Chicago.

GIANTS 8, CARDINALS 2 Logan Webb (5-1) pitched six strong innings and San Francisco beat St. Louis for its sixth consecutive victory.

PADRES 11, BRAVES 6 Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning off reliever Will Smith, Wil Myers went deep in the sixth against Max Fried and San Diego beat Atlanta.

REDS 8, PIRATES 2 Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to break out of a slump and lead Cincinnati to a victory over Pittsburgh. Moustakas hit a home run into the right field stands in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. In the seventh, he had another blast to make it 8-2, two batters after Drury had a two-run drive.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 2, ATHLETICS 0 Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year’s draft to make his major league debut, leading Los Angeles over Oakland.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Brandon Lowe hit a pair of triples and Manuel Margot had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, leading Tampa Bay past Toronto.

RED SOX 7, RANGERS 1 Nick Pivetta allowed a run and three hits in a season-long seven innings to win for the first time since August and Boston had a four-run sixth inning to beat Texas.

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2 Miguel Cabrera doubled and homered to help slumping Detroit beat Baltimore.

TWINS 12, GUARDIANS 8 Royce Lewis hit a grand slam, capping a nine-run fifth inning that sent Minnesota past Cleveland.

YANKEES 10, WHITE SOX 4 Giancarlo Stanton homered in his third consecutive game, Aaron Judge went deep for the second time in two nights and New York routed Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 6, NATIONALS 1 Jose Altuve homered on the first pitch of the game, Yordan Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel also went deep and Houston routed Washington.

MARINERS 2, METS 1 Ty France hit a tie-breaking single in the eighth inning and Seattle broke through against the bullpen and beat New York.

ROYALS 14, ROCKIES 10 Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a two-run home run and an RBI triple, Hunter Dozier had his first career five-hit game and Kansas City beat Colorado.

Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury (22) is greeted by Tommy Pham (28) and TJ Friedl after driving in Friedl with a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) celebrates with on-deck batter Bryan Reynolds (10) after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel hangs onto the wall as the home run ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury bounces in the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) slides home to score on a sacrifice fly by TJ Friedl as Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez (5) awaits the throw from left fielder Ben Gamel during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

