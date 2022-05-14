Calendar 5-14-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds voters of upcoming dates in preparation for the primary election: Early voting underway at the courthouse Friday, May 13, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 14, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County. May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations). Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Saturday, May 14

Forward Fest includes food, music, more

The 2022 Forward Fest will feature food, live entertainment, car show, fishing derby, bake off, art contest and more May 14 in various locations at Pine Bluff. The festival will culminate with a concert at the Regional Park Amphitheater. This year's event is free to attend and has been reimagined by organizers as a festival with all-inclusive activities for the entire family, according to a news release. Events include: beginning at 6:30 am. -- The Down in the Delta Fishing Derby at Lake Saracen; 7 a.m. --Arkansas River Bass & Catfish Blowout in Regional Park; 11 a.m. -- Divine 9 Kickball tournament at Townsend Park; 2-5 p.m. -- The Forward Fest Car Show at Harbor Oaks, located in Regional Park; beginning at 6 p.m. -- the concert at the Regional Park Amphitheater includes the PC Band, the Hamiltones, Ana Popovic, Keke Wyatt, and a Grammy award winning legend, Bobby Rush, as the headliner. Details: forwardfestpinebluff.com or goforwardpinebluff.org.

Neighborhood outreach set

A neighborhood outreach event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Ed Brown Baseball Field, 3098 W. 34th Ave. The event will include free food, games, giveaways and other activities. The sponsors are local churches, pastors and the city of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food from 9-11 a.m. May 14 in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. Financial support for this program can be mailed to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Pilgrim church to open

pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on May 14 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

ASC announces Whimsical Makeup session

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Amber Robinson in a beginner hands-on theater makeup tutorial. The tutorial, based on the animals in Disney's "Cinderella," will be held from 1-3 p.m. May 14 during the Second Saturday Family FunDay. ASC encourages participants to come in pairs to practice different makeup techniques on each other during the workshop.

Day center to provide free lunch, supplies

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will give away lunch and blessing bags from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St. The center is giving back to the community in this project. The bags will include hand sanitizer, face masks, toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, chips, cookies, peanut butter crackers and a water bottle, according to a news release from Shaneka Hamilton, Lula Mae's executive director. Details: (870) 345-9596.

Sunday, May 15

Reynolds Chapel observes Women's Day

Reynolds Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 706 S. Cypress St., will host its annual Mission/Women's Day program at 2 p.m. May 15. The guest speaker will be Earnestine Murphy of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. Everyone is invited to attend.

Women appear in

STRONGER THAN event

Area women will appear on the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission's STRONGER THAN online project at 6 p.m. Sunday. To see the national observance, visit https://smogomedia.live. The community is invited to join the commission for STRONGER THAN, a 2022 celebration of women from history through today who have and continue to overcome challenges and obstacles in spite of their circumstances, according to a news release.

Beginning Sunday, May 15

New Community hosts

revival

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., invites everyone to revival at 7 p.m. on the following dates with these pastors: Sunday, David Jones of Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ; Monday, Antionyo Reed of Grace Empowered Worship Center; and Tuesday, Patrick Lockett, apostle of New Community.

Through Tuesday, May 17

Absentee apps available

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the courthouse has absentee ballot applications available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday if residents would like to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application, according to a news release. May 17 is the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. Voters must return the completed application to the county clerk's office in person; by mail -- Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque Street, Suite 101, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71601; by fax -- (870) 541-5324; or by scanning and emailing -- jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com.

Beginning Tuesday, May 17

Graduation dates set

Area graduations are being held. These include Tuesday, May 17: Dollarway High School, 6 p.m., UAPB's H.O. Clemmons Arena; Wednesday, May 18: Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, noon, school gymnasium; and Friday, May 20: Pine Bluff High School, 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Game on Main set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Game on Main in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main every other Tuesday from 3:30-6 p.m. May 17, 31. Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to this new, biweekly program where they will have space to socialize with friends, finish homework and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Monopoly and chess, according to a news release. Game on Main is facilitated by Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle. Game on Main is a free community program and no registration is required. For details, contact Rhodes at rdaigle@asc701.org.

Wednesday, May 18

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.