Central Arkansas 2, Jacksonville State 1 (10)

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 2, JACKSONVILLE STATE 1 (1)

The Central Arkansas baseball team moved within a game of .500 with a win over Jacksonville State in the first of a three-game series at Jim Case Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala.

The Bears (23-24, 17-8 ASUN) were buoyed by Tyler Cleveland's nine innings and 12 strikeouts on the mound. Cleveland held the Gamecocks (21-27, 14-11) to one run through nine innings to send it to extra innings.

Trent Gregson shut the door in the 10th inning with two strikeouts, allowing one hit.

Left fielder Connor Emmet led the Bears at the plate with three hits

JSU starting pitcher Reid Fagerstrom went 6 2/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 7 hits with 5 strikeouts. He was replaced by AJ Causey, who threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 walks.

Second baseman Dan Leonard drove in the Bears' first run in the second inning with an RBI single.

Center fielder Drew Sturgeon brought in the eventual winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning to score Kolby Johnson.

JSU's run came in the sixth inning when second baseman Cole Frederick doubled down the line to score Mason Maners.