Church notes: Millwood Christian holds car wash Sunday

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning service at 8:30 a.m. and blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children of all ages meets in the classrooms downstairs at 9:45 a.m., and adult Bible class meets in the Fellowship Hall, also at 9:45 a.m. There will be only one service, a7 9:30 a.m., on May 29.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

On May 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be the seventh annual Rod and Custom Car Show at the church. This is a free admission show, and all are welcome.

There will be an organ concert at 3 p.m. May 22 to dedicate the new organ in the church.

Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a Patriotic Concert on June 26. All interested in joining the choir for this special event are welcome, and rehearsals are under way.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. until noon and they welcome those that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., invites everyone to an Adult Bible Study on 1 Corinthians, which meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will host a car wash by the Young Adult group from 1 to 4 p.m. May 15 in the church parking lot. The event is being held to raise funds for the group's planned international mission trip.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites the community to join us at 3 p.m. May 15 for a special performance by the Singing Men of Arkansas and the Bella Vista Men's Chorus. There is no charge to attend. A free will offering will be taken to benefit both choruses. Following the performance, all are welcome to join us in Fellowship Hall for a post-concert reception.

In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Childcare is available. All services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Information: 855-2390.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, Spanish language GED classes are offered at the church Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sundays in fellowship hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week. On May 15, there will be a reception during Fellowship time for the graduating seniors of the church. The Presbyterian Women's Birthday Offering will also be dedicated.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and Crandell Ringers hand bell choir meets at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Sunday School classes will end May 15 and resume in the fall.

Children's Church will also be discontinued after May 15, until fall.

Youth are meeting monthly for "Sacred Shakes" at local spots for fellowship and frozen treats. The group will meet May 15 at Vargas Fruiteria on Sunset from 4 to 5 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 Calvin St., holds services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for services:

8:30 a.m. on campus outdoors;

11 a.m. on campus in the sanctuary; and

11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

Other

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. June 8th at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Veronica Anatolie on "The Evolution of my Identity" coming from a Communist country. The special feature will be by Doug Grant and veterans, "Salute to Old Glory."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. June 3.

The Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. June 1. Please call 866-1004 for location.

Information: Call Glenda at 366-7562 or text Dorothy at 381-6516 or email Marsha at golfbrat2@yahoo.com.

