Crashes kill 4 people, injure 7 on Arkansas highways

Four people were killed and seven more injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday evening and Friday morning, according to preliminary reports by Arkansas State Police.

A crash just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 40 near Dyer involving a pickup and six motorcycles killed three people -- Patricia Lemar, 44, Leonard Lemar, 46, both of Slidell, La.; and Malinda Shano, 50, of Terryton, La.

The pickup was driving east in the westbound lane and struck the group of motorcycles.

In addition to the three deaths, the crash injured pickup driver Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman, Okla., truck passenger Amber Rodgers, 37, of Virginia Beach, Va., and motorcyclists Jennifer Couvillion, 42, and Larry Alexie, 48, both of Lafite, La., Robert Day, 44, of Gretna, La., and Derrick Reynolds, 49, of Slidell.

A head-on collision about 7:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 70 in rural Sevier County killed Juana Vasquez, 55, of De Queen, who was in a 2001 Ford that crossed the centerline and struck a 2012 Cadillac driven by John Dennis, 86, of Whitesboro, Texas, who was injured in the wreck.

State troopers investigating reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of both crashes.