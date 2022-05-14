Marriage Licenses

Te'drek Thomas, 32, and Shawanda Brown, 33, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Ramsey, 43, of Sherwood, and Brandy Freeman, 43, of Conway.

Amanda Johnson, 51, and Temeka Guess, 47, both of Little Rock.

Mary Broussard, 69, and Devester Moon, 70, both of Sherwood.

Taylor Gunion 23, and Tosha Gilmore, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Stephen Kelly, 41, of Little Rock, and Tameka Jones, 43, of Jacksonville.

Chloee Oxford, 21, and Jeffrey Murphy, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Shaquille Washington, 30, and Asia Danberry, 24, both of Alburquerque, N.M.

Hayden Scott, 27, of Pea Ridge, and Courteney Carpenter, 23, of Little Rock.

Margaret Starks, 27, and Lexus Williams, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Anna Gibson, 28, and Nolan Bevis, 27, both of Little Rock.

Stephen Burry, 32, and Ashlie Campbell, 25, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-1695 Debra Wilson v. Glenn Booker.

22-1696 Edkerin Bendeck Fernandez v. Zulhanyi Rodriguez.

22-1699 Cynthia Young v. Jackie Young.

22-1704 Irma Salgado v. Ramon Medina.

GRANTED

21-845 Candace Brown v. Kaylon Brown.

21-1913 Lori Lednick-Hayes v. Hazel Lednick-Hayes.

22-1203 Francis Santiago v. Ashley Santiago.