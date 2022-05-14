Decatur teacher Meyer selected for IMPACT Arkansas fellowship program

DECATUR -- One Decatur High School teacher received a bit of good news April 20 when he was selected as a Cohort 7 member of the IMPACT Arkansas Fellowship program.

Daniel Meyer, who teaches civics, social studies and history at Decatur High School, was selected to participate in the fellowship program, part of the University of Arkansas College of Education and Health Professions program and funded by the Walton Foundation.

"What this program provides is a master's degree in education leadership to low socioeconomic schools, and Decatur qualifies for this," Meyer said. "Once I complete the program, I am required to stay at the school that I am at for two more years, which would put me at Decatur for four more years."

Meyers has been a part of the Decatur High School for the past six years, where he also serves as a highly successful soccer coach. Over the years, he has grown to love Decatur and plans on staying to help his fellow teachers, as well as Decatur administrators, provide students with a high-quality education, he said.

"I am excited about that in the fact that it gives me a great opportunity to stay at Decatur because it would put me in a leadership role here," Meyer said. "I love Decatur because I can walk down the hall and recognize the kids' names and the kids' faces. I can't imagine working at a school where I walk around and see a bunch of strangers."

Toby Conrad, Decatur High School principal, explains the process Meyer went through to obtain the privilege of participating in this program.

"The IMPACT program has a very competitive application process, from which only 22 educators were accepted from across the state of Arkansas," Conrad said. "Daniel will join a cohort of fellows in an intense 18-month program of coursework, professional learning and individualized leadership coaching. Upon completion of the program, Mr. Meyer will obtain a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas."

Meyer said he looks forward to the challenges ahead of him in the next four years.

"I love the high school setting and having this master's degree will make me a better leader," Meyer said.