Dentists in Rogers plan to offer free care on Friday

ROGERS -- Northwest Arkansas residents can receive free dental services Friday at Metro Park Dental Arts.

Patients will be accepted for cleanings and extractions from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at 508 S. 52nd St., according to a news release.

The event is part of Free Dentistry Day, when free dental care is provided by participating dentists and their teams across the country.

Over 2,500 patients were given free dental care and more than $1 million in free dentistry was provided nationwide during last year's Free Dentistry Day, according to the event's website.

Tens of millions of Americans do not have dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Signs of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV and Lou Gehrig's disease, can be detected through regular oral examinations, according to the release.

"Dental health is a vital part of a person's overall health," said Dr. Robert Mercer of Metro Park Dental Arts. "Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen."

Call (479) 845-1191 or visit FreeDentistryDay.org for more information.