FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 3, SPRINGDALE 2

Fort Smith Northside (11-4-2) defeated defending champion Springdale (5-5-4) to advance to today's semifinals.

In the 10th minute, Fort Smith Northside's Cesar Perez scored from a free-kick just outside of the 18-yard box to open the scoring.

The Grizzlies' lead wouldn't last long as 35 seconds later Springdale's Edwin Lara scored off the kickoff to bring Springdale back level at 1-1.

Just after halftime, Lara netted his second goal to put Springdale ahead 2-1.

In the 52nd minute, a Northside shot deflected off of the Springdale goalkeeper's hand to bring things back level at 2-2.

Springdale's Johnny Rodriguez was a constant problem down the right wing, but the Bulldogs failed to get anyone else involved to finish off the chances he was creating.

In the 63rd minute, Perez was brought down inside the Springdale penalty box. Jose Perez Rivera converted on the ensuing penalty to give Northside the eventual winning goal.