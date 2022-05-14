GEORGIA SOUTHERN 13, ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 2

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock (21-23, 9-15 Sun Belt Conference) fell to Georgia Southern (33-16, 19-6) at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock to bring its losing skid to four games.

UALR used five pitchers in relief of starter Hayden Arnold (4-6). Arnold pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits, and striking out 2. Matthew Davis was the lone reliever to throw more than a third of an inning following Arnold.

Georgia Southern starter Ty Fisher (4-2) finished with 2 earned runs, 5 strikeouts and 4 hits allowed in 7 innings.

Both of UALR's runs came in the fifth inning as Jake Wright doubled to right-center field, to score both runners.

Christian Avant led Georgia Southern at the plate, totaling four hits and three RBI. Sam Blancato added three RBI with a three-run double in the seventh inning.