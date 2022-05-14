Getting it straight

Under Ark. Code Ann. 7-6-203 (g) (1), campaign contributions raised by a candidate in a state race cannot be carried over to directly fund a federal election race. An article in Thursday's editions about state candidates and big campaign donors didn't fully describe the limitations placed on how state candidates can use excess campaign contributions.
