Getting it straight

Today at 4:06 a.m.

Under Ark. Code Ann. 7-6-203 (g) (1), campaign contributions raised by a candidate in a state race cannot be carried over to directly fund a federal election race. An article in Thursday's editions about state candidates and big campaign donors didn't fully describe the limitations placed on how state candidates can use excess campaign contributions.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

