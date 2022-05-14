• Susan Grundmann, who held senior positions with several unions and chaired the Merit Systems Protection Board during the Obama administration, was confirmed by the Senate to hold a seat on the Federal Labor Relations Authority, a board overseeing bargaining and other labor relations.

• Sanjeev Prasad and his wife, Sadhana Prasad, both retirees from India, are suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce "a grandson or a granddaughter within a year" or provide compensation of $675,000.

• Joseph Brand, who was charged with killing two sisters in South Carolina 12 years ago but who disappeared out of the legal system after he was found incompetent to stand trial, was tracked down using cellphone data and apprehended in Pueblo, Colo., after his charges were reinstated, authorities say.

• Chelsea Millsap, a Detroit native and former firefighter with experience in fire prevention, security technology and project management, is the first woman named sexton in the nearly 300-year history of Old North Church, an Episcopal congregation in Boston.

• Jennifer Hall, a 41-year-old former respiratory therapist charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 death of a patient at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Mo., was arrested in Johnson County, Kan.

• Ara Mirzaian, who has fitted braces for Paralympians and children with scoliosis, custom-made a carbon graphite orthotic for Msituni -- a 5-foot-10-inch female giraffe at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., that suffered from hyperextended wrist joint bones in her front limbs.

• Ramon Alexander said in a social media post that he "will not see re-election for my final term in the Florida House of Representatives" after allegations that the Democrat groped a man who previously worked at Florida A&M University and sent him unwanted, sexually explicit texts.

• Lee Howard Ho Wun, who performs as Howard X, impersonated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while he disrupted a campaign event and called lawmaker Gladys Liu "the communist candidate for Australia" before being escorted out and interviewed by police in Melbourne.

• Regis Johnson, 57, and Arhonda Tillman, 35, were arrested and being held without bond in Polk County, Fla., on child abuse charges after an autopsy determined that a 2-year-old girl in their care weighed 9.5 pounds when she died from long-term starvation, authorities said.