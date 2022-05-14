Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Andres Sebastian, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Sebastian was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Seth Zezoff, 38, of 742 W. Van Gogh Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with furnishing a handgun or prohibited weapon to a felon. Zezoff was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Travis Riley, 25, of 2900 N. 22nd St. Apt. T5 in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Riley was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Wesley Williamson Jr., 34, of 12368 Bullock Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Williamson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.