NWA NATURALS: Parrish pitches Naturals past Wichita

Today’s game

Wichita Wind Surge at NW Arkansas Naturals

WHEN 6:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

ON THE AIR www.milb.com

PITCHERS NWA — TBA. Wichita — RHP Chris Vallimont (0-2, 9.87 ERA)

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Wichita, 6:05 p.m,.

SUNDAY vs. Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Today’s promotions

There will be a second consecutive postgame fireworks display. … Fans can also enjoy happy hour drink specials from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, and barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6.

SPRINGDALE -- Drew Parrish crafted a masterpiece, and Tucker Bradley's grand slam broke a scoreless deadlock as Northwest Arkansas walloped Wichita 7-0 on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Parrish, the reigning Texas League pitcher of the week, made a convincing case to earn the honor again. He struck out nine in seven innings, setting down 13 in a row during one stretch. Parrish (4-1) allowed three hits and walked none. The left-hander threw 62 of his 91 pitches for strikes.

"Just the way he went after people," Naturals Manager Chris Widger said when asked what he liked best about Parrish's performance. "That's what we've seen from him the last couple of starts now. He's been really good. He uses his fastball on both sides of the plate. And everybody knows how good his changeup is, so he always has that in his back pocket. It seemed like he got better and better as the game went on."

The announced crowd of 4,497 saw Northwest Arkansas (16-15) snap a two-game skid and even the six-game series with the Wind Surge at 2-2.

Wichita starter Simeon Woods-Richardson matched Parrish through four scoreless innings before faltering.

The Naturals' Nate Eaton (2-for-4) opened the fifth with a single. Eaton's hit also opened the floodgates. Catcher Gavin Stupienski followed with a bunt single. After a double steal, Jake Means walked, loading the bases. Bradley then smoked the home run to right-center for a 4-0 lead after five. It was his third home run of the season.

"You get some base runners on, make something happen, and Tuck came through with a big hit," Widger said.

Woods-Richardson (2-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits. But he fanned eight in 52/3 innings and showed his potential.

"That guy's pitched well against everybody all year," Widger said.

The Naturals added three runs in the seventh, highlighted by Nick Loftin's two-run home run to left.

Maikel Garcia was 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 14 games.

Edouard Julien (2-for-4) was the only Wichita player with more than one hit as the visitors (18-12) were limited to five.