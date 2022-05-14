BASEBALL

Kershaw placed on IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday with inflammation in a pelvic joint. The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA) was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Walker Buehler started instead. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's back "locked up on him" during their flight home from Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Kershaw said he had an epidural pain-relieving injection, but he won't play catch for at least a few days. The 34-year-old Kershaw is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts since signing a $17 million, one-year deal in March to return to his only professional club.

McCann out six weeks

New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. He missed the final two games of this week's series at Washingon with what was described as a sore left wrist. New York Manager Buck Showalter said the team sent McCann for a scan Friday morning "to be on the safe side, make sure we knew what we were dealing with, just a precautionary thing." The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Tomas Nido takes over as the starting catcher. Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to back up Nido and may start today.

Two win arbitration cases

Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi won their salary arbitration cases on Friday. Frazier was awarded $8 million rather the Mariners' $6.7 million offer by the panel of Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller, who heard the case on May 2. Benintendi (Razorbacks) will received $8.5 million instead of the Royals' $7.3 million offer under the decision by Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf, who listened to arguments on Thursday. "I knew it was going to happen and it's nothing I haven't heard before," Benintendi said of the team's arguments against his case. "For me, it was just trying to see it from every side. It's unfortunate that it had to happen during the season, but the circumstances are what they are."

FOOTBALL

Saints add Jarvis Landry

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints. The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday. Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins. In all, the 2014 second-round draft pick from LSU has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns. Landry, 29, is coming off his worst season as a pro. He was instrumental in improving Cleveland's culture and helping the Browns break their long playoff drought in 2020. But he missed time in 2021 with a knee injury and finished with career lows in receptions (52), yards (570) and touchdown catches (2).

Falcons trade for WR

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their thin ranks at receiver by acquiring Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. The Falcons are sending a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Las Vegas, while also acquiring a seventh-rounder next year from the Raiders. In other moves, Atlanta released cornerback Kendall Sheffield, a fourth-round pick in 2019, and tight end Ryan Becker. Edwards was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2020 draft out of South Carolina. The 6-3, 215-pound receiver has 45 receptions for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns in 28 games over two seasons with the Raiders, making 15 starts.

Lions sign first-round pick

The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday. Hutchinson's fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to his agent, Mike McCartney. Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month.

GOLF

Three tied for Nelson lead

Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season. The three-time major winner says he couldn't have been more wrong, and is frankly surprised over how little he thinks was done the first two days to make TPC Craig Ranch a stiffer test. Ryan Palmer, one of the Dallas-area players in the shadow of Spieth and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, shot a 10-under 62 on Friday and was tied at 15 under with Sebastian Munoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns. Munoz, a Colombian who lives in the Dallas area and went to college at North Texas, was even through 13 holes coming off his second 60 of the season -- a first on the PGA Tour -- before birdies on three of four holes for a 69. Skinns shot 63. Justin Lower, another older tour rookie at 33, was alone in fourth, a shot behind the leaders after a 66. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) turned in a 66 on Friday and is at 6-under 138 overall. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 72 for the second day in a row and missed the cut.

Lee rolling at Founders Cup

The only only thing missing from Minjee Lee's resume this year is a victory and the best scorer on the LPGA Tour took a big step toward that in the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J. Lee flirted with the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the event on that honors the 13 founding members of the women's tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total at Upper Montclair Country Club. First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom, Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing shared second after the round played under a cloudy sky with sporadic light rain less than 10 miles from New York City. Sagstrom had a 70, while Thompson and Ewing had 66s in finishing at 11 under. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi shot a 69 and is at 4-under 140. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 72 for the second day in a row, but missed the cut with a 144. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) also completed the tournament at 144. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) shot a 75 on Friday and missed the cut at 3-over 147.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Anders Albertson and MJ Daffue share the lead after the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Knoxville Open, held at the Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn. Albertson and Daffue are both at 11-under 129 at the tournament's midway point. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 2-under 138 after a 67 on Friday. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 139 after a 70 on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, left, checks second before pitching to Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, as catcher Austin Barnes, second from left, and home plate umpire Bill Miller watch during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

